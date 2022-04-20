PM Celebrates His Birthday With Children Of Varanasi

Varanasi: Prime minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 68th birthday amidst the presence of small sections of rural children and rag pickers, interacting with them at Naruar and Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) here on Monday evening.

Modi was seen in jubilant mood when he asked various questions relating to life from the primary class children at Naruar in Rohania area. During his stay, Modi also saw the smart class rooms and queries the children about how they were feeling changes while learning lessons through audio-visual media.

Later, the PM reached DLW where he interacted with 70 rag pickers to whom a section of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth (MGKV) students are imparting education during their spare time. The PM asked the rag pickers about the hardships they had faced and changes in their life they were seeing now. When Modi reached DLW he was welcomed by a section of Asha and Anghanbadi workers and the PM also talked with them, praising their roles in making health and education programmes success. Meanwhile, right from the morning this parliamentary constituency celebrated the birthday of Modi in a grand way, much bigger way in comparison to last four years since he became the PM. Besides, by the evening this holy city was lighted with thousands of lamps as the BJP workers decorated as many as 68 places and main crossings apart from statues of great personalities.

To show party's secular image, party celebrated birthday at Chandra Shekhar Azad Park, Lahurabir, along with a section of Muslim women apart from visiting various slum localities where they offered cleanliness drive and distributed sweets wooing the Dalits. However, the party could not forget its pro-Hindutva image as Yagya, pujan-havan programs were also organized in typical Brahmin ways. At Panini Kanya Mahavidyalaya at Mehmoorganj, the girls performed yagya for the long life of Modi while the activists of Bhartia Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) organized Havan-pujan at Goenka Vidyalaya at Assi.

The PM after staying in DLW during the night will lay foundation stones of various projects and inaugurate many others worth Rs 557 crores while he will address a meeting at 10.00 a.m. at Amphi-theatre Ground in Banaras Hindu University (BHU) here on Tuesday. In BHU, the PM will inaugurate Babatpur-Shivpur Four-Lane, first phase of Ring Road project and many others apart from laying the foundation stones for Regional Institute of Ophthalmology (Rs 38.58 crores), Centre for Vedic Science in BHU (Rs 14.10 crores), and 132 KV Power Sub-Station at Cholapur (Rs 23.08 crores) apart from some others. Apart from the same he will also inaugurate Atal Incubation Center (AIC) at BHU, warded by NITI Aayog. Earlier, when the PM landed at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Babatpur he was warming welcomed by the chief minister Yogi Adityanath, senior BJP leaders, officers and some other dignitaries. Elaborate security arrangements have been made at all the places where the PM visited during his two-day visit. UNI