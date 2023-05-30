PM calls on Cambodian king, assures of India's resolve to strengthen partnership

New Delhi: King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia was in India on Tuesday, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with him on the phone to reaffirm India's commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation in a variety of sectors, including capacity building. At the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Modi met with Sihamoni, who is in India for the first time on a state visit.

Both emphasised the long history of mutual respect and friendship between the two nations. According to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office, Modi told the King of Cambodia that India is committed to strengthening the bilateral engagement with Cambodia across a wide range of fields, including capacity building.

Sihamoni expressed his gratitude to Modi for India's G20 chairmanship and praised him for India's continuous initiatives in development cooperation.—Inputs from Agencies