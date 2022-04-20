PM Asks Scientists To Combine Traditional Knowledge, Modern Science For World-Class Products

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday emphasised on the need for scientists to combine traditional knowledge and modern science for developing world-class products.

Chairing the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) meeting here this morning, he said scientists need to focus on new frontiers of technology and emerging challenges like 5G, artificial intelligence and affordable and durable batteries needed for renewable energy.

Mr Modi, who received an overview of CSIR's work, suggested that the research body evolve a future roadmap aimed at improving the quality of life of the common man.

He wanted the scientists to focus on the aspirational needs of India as well as social issues like malnutrition and water conservation.

Urging CSIR to take the lead in harnessing science to improve people's lives, he underlined the importance of commercialisation of innovations and developing virtual labs so that science could be made popular among students in the country.

While articulating the need to attract young talent towards science so that the scientific acumen could be strengthened in the next generation, the Prime Minister suggested enhancing collaboration in research and development projects among Indians working in different parts of the world.

UNI