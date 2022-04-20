PM arrives in Sweden on two-day visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in Sweden for a two-day visit to attend the first India-Nordic Summit.

PM Modi , who is accompanied by a business delegation, landed at Stockholm Arlanda Airport on Monday night and was given a warm and personal welcome by Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven.

In a tweet, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar said, 'Scripting history PM @narendramodi arrives in Stockholm on a first bilateral visit by an Indian PM in 30 years to a warm and personal welcome by Swedish PM Stefan Löfven at the airport and to participate in the first ever India-Nordic Summit. '

In a special gesture exuding warmth and hospitality, PM Modi and his Swedish counterpart travelled together in the same vehicle from the airport to the hotel.

The PM was accorded a warm welcome by the Indian community on his arrival.

Mr Modi will on Tuesday meet with the Prime Ministers of Nordic nations for the first India-Nordic Summit.

After Stockholm, Mr Modi will travel to London to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

UNI



