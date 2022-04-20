PM Approves Rs 2 Lakh For Next Of Kin Of Those Killed In NTPC Boiler Blast

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today approved ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of those killed in an explosion in the NTPC power plant in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli district.

At least 26 persons died after a massive explosion in one the boilers at NTPC's Unchahar plant yesterday.

"Prime Minister @narendramodi has approved an ex- gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident at the NTPC plant in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh. PM has approved Rs. 50,000 each for those injured due to the accident," PMO India said on Twitter.