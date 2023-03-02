PM applauds Cabinet approval of 70 trainer planes, three cadet training ships

New Delhi: On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the Cabinet Committee on Security's decision to authorise the purchase of 70 HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft for the IAF will reinforce existing efforts to make the defence sector self-reliant while also aiding the thriving MSME sector.

Further strengthening the Navy, Modi said, is the signing of a contract for the acquisition of three Cadet Training Ships (CTS), which was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted on Wednesday that the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, had approved signing a contract for the acquisition of three cadet training ships (CTS) at a total cost of Rs. 3108.09 Crs under the Buy-Indian (IDDM) Category.—Inputs from Agencies