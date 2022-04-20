PM Announces Rs 2 Lakh For Kin Of Etah Accident Victims

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of each of those killed.

Fourteen persons were killed and 28 others injured when a truck carrying a marriage party fell into a canal at Etah, nearly 230 km from state capital Lucknow, this morning.

The prime minister also announced Rs 50,000 for each of those seriously injured in the accident. "My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones in the accident in Etah, UP. May those injured in the accident recover quickly," Modi said.