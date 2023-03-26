Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): PM All The Way, Come What May In Its Way As Impediment but Narendra Modi is fully self-assured, 100% determined to continue as "Pradhan Mantri" at least till 2039 or so to put it curtly / succinctly / point blank / no-holds-barred, opine his associates abs assuredly with not even a slightest element of ruffle. How his this superlative confidence / self-assuredness / calculation, wondrously ask many totally non-plussed. Answer: Entire India, its every interior howsoeve remote it be, is "equal" for him and is abs equally treated in all development aspects with no discrimination of even a slightest kind whatsoever. Because every bit of India and India as whole for him be fully synonymous with 1st World-matching country which that will be by 2034 and fully by 2039. From 2040, 1st World populace will not see any difference between say, USA and India to say the least, predict know-alls apprised with up to 2045-2050.

Yes, unabashedly agree they, as of now, such "practical-predictions" sound fairy tales or sheer figments of wildest imaginations but, as years roll by, the changes relating above will be writ large every where in the country. ...Indeed its PM all the way, agree "new India minded" entities of all hues.