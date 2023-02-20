PM Addresses Uttarakhand Rozgar Mela Via Video Message

New Delhi / Dehradun (The Hawk): The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi addressed the Uttarakhand Rozgar Mela via video message today.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister highlighted that today marks a new beginning for those who got their appointment letters and said that it is not just a life-changing opportunity but a medium for holistic change. Highlighting the new experiments taking place in the country in the educational sector, the Prime Minister noted that most appointees would be serving in the field of education. “The new National Education Policy prepares the youth of India for the new century”, the Prime Minister remarked as he laid down the responsibility enshrined upon the youth of Uttarakhand to take this resolution forward.

The Prime Minister highlighted the constant endeavor of the central and Uttarakhand government that every youth gets new opportunities based on their interest while getting access to the right medium to move forward. He said that the recruitment campaign in government services is also a step taken in this direction. The Prime Minister noted that lakhs of youth in the country have received their appointment letters from the Central Government in the last few months and expressed delight that Uttarakhand has become part of it. He informed that such recruitment campaigns are taking place all over the country in BJP-ruled states and union territories on a large scale. “I am happy that today Uttarakhand is becoming a part of it”, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister stressed breaking free from the old adage that the water and youth of the mountains are of no use to the mountains themselves. “It is the constant endeavor of the central government that the youth of Uttarakhand return to their villages”, the Prime Minister highlighted the new employment and self-employment opportunities being created in the mountainous regions. Throwing light on the investments in infrastructural development in Uttarakhand, the Prime Minister said that the laying of new roads and rail lines is not only boosting connectivity but also creating many employment opportunities. The Prime Minister said that job opportunities are getting a boost everywhere and gave examples of construction workers, engineers, raw material industries and shops. He also noted the new opportunities being created due to an increase in demand in the transport sector. The Prime Minister pointed out that earlier the youth from rural areas of Uttarakhand had to travel to big cities for employment but today, thousands of youths are working in common service centers providing internet and digital services in villages.

The Prime Minister underlined that the tourism sector in Uttarakhand is expanding as a result of far-flung areas being connected by road, rail and internet and said that new tourist places are coming up on the tourism map. Due to this, the Prime Minister said, the youth of Uttarakhand are now getting the same employment opportunities near their homes instead of traveling to big cities. The Prime Minister highlighted that the Mudra Yojana is playing a crucial role in boosting employment and self-employment opportunities in the tourism sector. Giving examples of shops, dhabas, guest houses, and homestays, the Prime Minister highlighted the loans up to Rs 10 lakh being provided to such businesses without any guarantee. “38 crore Mudra loans have been given across the country so far. About 8 crore youth have become entrepreneurs for the first time”, the Prime Minister said. He also informed that the share of women and youth belonging to the SC/ST/OBC category is maximum.

Concluding the address, the Prime Minister said that this is the Amrit Kaal’ of wonderful possibilities for the youth of India and urged the youth to speed up the development of India through their services.