PM's Tweet on poll win ill-timed as dissent amongst party workers rise

Kolkata (The Hawk): Pictures of widespread violence over dissenting BJP cadres burning party flags and ransacking party offices, across West Bengal continued on Friday, a day after the release of the new list of candidates for the 5-8 phase of elections.



In complete contrast to the incidents on the ground, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a videos of his Purulia rally on Thursday on Twitter and wrote that this time BJP will win in West Bengal.

"BJP winning in West Bengal would mark the start of a new era of development in the state. At the same time, bullying by TMC cadres will stop. Sharing highlights from Purulia," read the Tweet.

According to poll analysts, the message, even though it may look odd because of the timing, has a message. It is to boost the morale of the party workers amidst the widespread dissention.

"Since last week, West Bengal is seeing violence as the long-time BJP members were denied tickets. This can go against the saffron camp as several more can also join the protest. Such a message can keep the BJP cadres quiet and get them back on their campaign trail," mentioned the analyst.

Notably, after several agitations, the BJP has changed its Alipurduar candidate. Earlier economist Ashoke Lahiri was supposed to contest the poll but now Suman Kanjilal has replaced him.

Agitation was also seen amongst the ruling Trinamool Congress following which the ruling party has also changed its four candidates from Ashoknagar, Kalyani, Amdanga, and Dubrajpur constituencies.

Incidentally, West Bengal chief minister slammed the saffron camp at a public rally in East Midnapore claiming that the BJP is giving tickets to the 'traitors' but is denying the same to the old-time party members.

"The BJP people are only fighting amongst themselves for not getting tickets. They are giving tickets to traitors and ignoring their own party men. Through this it is clear that they cannot win the upcoming assembly elections," said the TMC chief.