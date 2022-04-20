PM's Swachhata Mission Brought Down Diseases: Yogi

Mathura: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Wednesday claimed that Swachhata Mission, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2014, paved the way for eradication of viral diseases which earlier claimed hundreds of lives every year.

Addressing a gathering here, the Chief Minister said that number of deaths due to encephalitis in Eastern Uttar Pradesh was quite high but when the lifestyle of people changed after Swachhata mission initiative, the numbers came down significantly. Giving the statistics, Mr Adityanath said 2,817 patients of encephalitis were admitted in hospitals in 2016 and 426 of them died during treatment while in the year 2017, 2,998 patients were admitted and 390 died, in 2018, 1,279 patients were admitted and 125 died but in 2019 only 234 patients were admitted and 22 of them died due to the disease.

He said that 38 districts were affected by encephalitis from past 40 years and groundbreaking results were achieved due to public welfare projects and schemes like Swachhata mission and toilets to every house. He said that foresight of Mr Modi have pave way for prosperous, strong, healthy new India. On farmers' distress, the Chief Minister stated, "Modi had committed that government will work for doubling income of farmers and make their live prosperous. Several schemes and projects including Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme, Soil Health Card, Minimum Support Price, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, PM Agriculture irrigation scheme were launched after formation of BJP government at Center, which ensured prosperity of farmers across the country and state".

Mr Modi inaugurated several projects including National Animal Health Mission here at Brij Bhumi on Wednesday. Mr Adityanath stated that these projects will increase income of farmers through animal husbandry.

He said this mission will ensure preservation, protection and health of cattle in rural India. "Strengthening of animal husbandry will support agriculture system in country and pave way for organic farming," Mr Adityanath added. UNI