PM's Speech In UP Hints Early LS Polls: Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Sunday apprehended that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Azamgarh and Mirzapur hints early general assembly polls simultaneously with assembly elections in three states.

Moreover, in a scattering attack on Bharatiya Janata Party, Ms Mayawati alleged that Prime Minister was trying to 'create' communal and casteist divides in the country to win the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"The speech of PM at Azamgarh and Mirzapur in the past two days clearly indicates about the conspiracy of the BJP to go for early LS polls. The use of 'Triple talaq' and other controversial issues in his speech shows the frustration of the Prime Minister," she alleged.

BSP president slammed Mr Modi for blaming the opposition for all the developmental lapses in the country. "In Mirzapur, Prime Minister just talked about 'non-performing' past governments in the country but he categorically refused to accept the present situation where 'unemployment' and 'inflation' has broken the backbone of the common masses. Mr Modi through his 'fake' claims just mentions about the 'good' work of his government and omitting the 'negative' ones," she alleged. BSP president predicted that the Opposition might go for 'No Confidence Motion' against the government in upcoming Monsoon session.

"This could also be the reason for the BJP campaigning for early LS polls,'' she asserted.

The breaking of alliance with Peoples Democratic Party in Jammu and Kashmir and failing to form the government in Karnataka had weakened the BJP, Ms Mayawati added. UNI