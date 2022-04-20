PM's Remark On Rajiv Gandhi Sparks Anger In Congressmen

Almora: PM Narendra Modi's comment on Rajiv Gandhi has sparked anger in the Congressmen in Almora.

District Congress Committee and City Congress Committee burnt an effigy of the PM in Chauhanpata in protest against the comment. On the call of the provincial leadership, hundreds of Congress workers gathered in Chauhanpata under the auspices of the District Congress Committee and the City Congress Committee. The congressmen condemned the comment of the PM on late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and said that the unsolicited comment is unpardonable and has only degraded the dignity of the post of the Prime Minister. District President Pitambar Pandey said that Modi known he is facing defeat, hence this kind of rhetoric. He said that it was shameful to stoop to such low-level politics. Those who burnt the effigy included district president Pitamber Pandey, city president Puran Singh Rautela, Women's district president Lata Tiwari, Hem Tiwari, Pramod Kumar, Deepanshu Pandey, Harsh Kanwal, Hem Tiwari, Kamal Koranga, Sanjay Durgapal, Surendra, Mehra, Sarfaraz Hussain, Amir Ram, Kavindra Pant, Fakir Khan and other congress workers.