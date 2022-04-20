PM's Rallies In Amroha, Saharanpur On Apr 5, Prior To Rahul-Priyanka Joint Rallies On Apr 8

Lucknow: Campaigning in western Uttar Pradesh has started picking up with star campaigners of every party taking pain to reach every nook and corner of the 16 Lok Sabha constituencies going to polls in the first two phases on April 11 and 18.

With just six days left for the end of the campaigning for the first phase of polls, Congress has chalked out its campaigning strategy with joint rallies of party president Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary(UP East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had launched his election campaigning from Meerut on March 28, will campaign at Amroha and Saharanpur on April 5, to boost the prospect of the BJP candidates.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with Union and state ministers, is criss-crossing the constituencies daily with holding 4 to 8 public meetings daily.

Congress sources here on Wednesday said that Mr Gandhi, along with his sister Ms Vadra and Congress general secretary (UP West) Jyotiraditya Scindia, will hold four joint rallies on April 8, just a day before the end of the campaigning for phase one.

The rallies would be held in Saharanpur, Meerut, Bijnore and Kairana. Congress is contesting in six seats of the total eight going to polls in phase one in UP, leaving Baghpat and Muzaffarnagar for the 'Mahagathbandan' (grand alliance) of SP-BSP-RLD. However, Mr Scindia, who is missing from the campaigning till now, will hold four meetings along with a roadshow in west UP on April 7. Mr Scindia will hold election meetings in Noida, Khurja, Ghaziabad and Meerut and a roadshow in Meerut. UNI