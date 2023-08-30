PM's Principal Secy Mishra holds meet to take stock of G20 preparations

New Delhi: On Wednesday, P K Mishra, principal secretary to the Prime Minister, presided over the ninth meeting of the G20 coordination committee to review progress towards the next G20 Summit.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) released a statement following the meeting saying that a mobile app (G20 India) has been published for G20 for the first time and can be downloaded on Android and iOS devices. The PMO has announced that the Bharat Mandapam will host a "Innovation Hub" and a "Digital India Experiential Hub" for the benefit of G20 delegations and the media.

Work progress at the Bharat Mandapam, which will host certain crucial G20 meetings, was deemed sufficient during the conference.—Inputs from Agencies