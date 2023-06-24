PM's Principal Secretary PK Mishra Meets CM Dhami, Discusses Badrinath Project

Dehradun: Dr PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a courtesy call on Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Chief Minister's residence here on Friday.

Mishra was accompanied by Prime Minister's Advisor Amit Khare and Deputy Secretary Mangesh Ghildial. He held a detailed discussion on the reconstruction works being carried out under the Badrinath Master Plan with Chief Minister Dhami.

The Badrinath project is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream project in the state. During Mishra's visit, the Chief Minister gifted him local products from the state.

Earlier, Principal Secretary Mishra, Amit Khare and Mangesh Ghildiyal had inspected the ongoing reconstruction and beautification work in Badrinath near Chamoli.

During this visit, Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi and Bhaskar Khulbe, the Officer on Special Duty of Kedarnath Badrinath Redevelopment Works were also present.

Earlier on Sunday, the Special Executive Officer in the Uttarakhand Tourism Department, Bhaskar Khulbe, reviewed the reconstruction work being carried out under the Badrinath Master Plan. He said that after the completion of the project, the devotees coming to the Badrinath Dham will get better facilities.

"The work on Prime Minister's ambitious project Bardinath Master Plan is going on at a fast pace. After the completion of all the works of this project, Badrinath Dham will look even more divine and grand, and the devotees coming here will get better facilities," Bhaskar Khulbe said. —ANI