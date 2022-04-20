PM's global investor meet on Thursday; Tata, Ambani to take part

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the Virtual Global Investor Roundtable (VGIR) on Thursday.

The VGIR will be organised by the Union Ministry of Finance and the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund. It is a dialogue between leading global institutional investors, Indian business leaders and the highest decision makers from the government of India and financial market regulators.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries will also be present on the occasion.

The roundtable will witness participation from 20 of the world's largest pension and sovereign wealth funds with a total assets under management (AUM) of about $6 trillion.

These global institutional investors represent key regions including the US, Europe, Canada, Korea, Japan, Middle East, Australia and Singapore. Some of these include funds like Singapore's Temasek Holdings, Canadian Investment Fund, Korean funds, JBIC, Australian Super etc.

The event will witness the participation of key decision makers of these funds, i.e., the CEOs and CIOs. Some of these investors would also be engaging for the first time with the government of India.



Apart from global investors, the roundtable will also see the participation of several top Indian business leaders.



Addressing the media here, Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj said that Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, Nandan Nilekani, Deepak Parekh, Uday Kotak and Dilip Sanghvi will be the major Indian business personalities present at the roundtable to provide the Indian perspective on investments and opportunities.



The event will focus on discussions around India's economic and investment outlook, structural reforms and the government's vision for the path to a $5 trillion economy.



The event will provide an opportunity to leading global investors and Indian business leaders to engage and deliberate with senior policymakers on how to further accelerate the growth of international investments in India.



Further, in the next two weeks, the Prime Minister will also meet global investors on a one-to-one basis virtually.



The upcoming roundtable and the following meetings are part of the government's push to attract foreign investments and boost the economy.



