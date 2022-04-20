PM's Brother Demands CBI Inquiry Of Yogi Government's Scheme

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi has alleged that there was huge corruption in implementation of 'doorstep delivery scheme' under National Food Security Act and demanded CBI inquiry in the matter.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Prahlad Modi, senior Vice-president of All India Fair Price Shop Dealer Federation said that under National Food Security Act 2013, there is provision of payment of Rs 17 to ration shop owners for doorstep delivery but they were not getting due amount. He alleged that government officials were not ready to talk about the huge money corruption in the scheme.

Mr Modi said that Yogi Adityanath government was not taking stringent actions into the matter and only CBI inquiry can reveal the corruption at high level. He demanded CBI inquiry into the matter for justice to ration shop owners.

He underlined that it does not matter that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samjwadi Party (SP) or Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) government is there in state, if there are issues in system it should be rectified. He said that biometric system has minimized chances of corruption for ration shop owners.

PM's brother said that he raised the issue An demand of ration shop owner and state government should take stringent actions on perpetrators. UNI