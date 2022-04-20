Plexiglass to be installed between Pence, Harris during VP debate

Washington: Amid Covid-19 fears, a plexiglass will be installed between US Vice President Mike Pence and Kamala Harris, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's running mate, during their first debate scheduled to take place on Wednesday in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Commission on Presidential Debates on Monday approved plans for the plexiglass isntallation as a barrier between Pence and Harris, as well as moderator Susan Page, Politico news reported.





The plans were supported by the Cleveland Clinic, which is helping to set health protocols for the forums amid the pandemic.

The development comes after teams of both Pence and Harris have been negotiating the terms of the debate following President Donald Trump's October 2 announcement that he and the First Lady has contracted Covid-19.

The Commission has also decided to move the two candidates seats from seven feet to 13 feet apart.

But the two camps were split over whether to erect a plexiglass barrier, according to people familiar with the talks. Harris' campaign supported it, Pence's opposed it.

"If Senator Harris wants to use a fortress around herself, have at it," Katie Miller, a Pence spokeswoman, told Politico news.

Meanwhile, Biden has also suggested that he would be open to using plexiglass in the second presidential debate on October 15.

"I'm not an expert on it, but I think we should be very cautious," The Hill quoted the former Vice President as saying.

—IANS

