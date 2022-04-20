Pledge Of Covid Awareness Organized At UIAMS, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): A virtual pledge was administered today to spread awareness about Covid-19 Pandemic at University Institute of Applied Management Sciences (UIAMS) department of Panjab University, Chandigarh . The pledge ceremony was coordinated by Dr. Naveen Kumar, Programme Officer under the aegis of PU NSS Unit. More than 80 students and faculty members from UIAMS joined on google meet platform for taking the pledge. Prof. Upasana Joshi Sethi, Director UIAMS has facilitated all attendees to pledge to follow COVID-19 guidelines and precautions. Additionally, the participants assured to make others aware of this pandemic and safety measures with a view to prevent the spread of the disease. Dr Naveen Kumar thanked the director, UIAMS and faculty for unflinching support and all the attendees of the ceremony.