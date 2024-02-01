"Please All", 'Satisfy All', 'Appease All', 'Replenish All', 'Replete All', 'Inspire All', 'Boost All', 'Boast All', 'Refurbish All' --- This the newest underlying message of Pradhan Mantri Mananiya Narendra Modi to all his subordinates including his ministerial colleagues of all yore. The Pradhan Mantri is claimed to be in "tearing hurry" to "win the country-people all and please all to the fullest" a la Dale Carnegie. According to his "subordinates", the Pradhan MantriJi already has succeeded winning over more than 70% of the country's people in his favour. The rest 30% are being laid relevance on now, emphatically share insiders matter-of-factly. As per prevailing murmurs in the Raisina Hill, the Pradhan Mantri on a regular basis is checking the progresses on almost daily basis to not leave / skip any one, reveal insiders. His "Please All" thus is success, so to put correctly. It will be overtly evident in the results of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, reveal many.

—Soumitra Bose