Pleas challenging constitutional validity of extending reservation to SC/ST in LS, state assemblies to be heard on Nov 21

New Delhi: On Wednesday, the Supreme Court set for November 21 a hearing on petitions questioning whether it is within its jurisdiction to extend the reservation for scheduled castes and scheduled tribes in Lok Sabha and the state assembly beyond the original 10-year period foreseen by the Constitution.

The 104th Constitutional Amendment Act, which granted SCs and STs quotas in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for an additional decade, will be reviewed by a five-judge Constitution bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud.

The Supreme Court made clear that it will not review the constitutionality of the prior modifications that extended reservation protections for scheduled castes and scheduled tribes.—Inputs from Agencies