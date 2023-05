New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea challenging the appointment of Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar as the new Chief Justice of India when incumbent Chief Justice T.S Thakur retires on January 3, 2017.





A vacation bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice L.Nageswara Rao dismissed the plea submitted by the National Lawyers Campaign for Judicial Transparency and Reforms.





--IANS