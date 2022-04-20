Playing against ATK Mohun Bagan a great way to start the season: Jacques

Goa: With SC East Bengal's opening fixture against ATK Mohun Bagan just a fortnight away, East Bengal's congolese midfielder Jacques asserted that his team is clear as to what they want from the upcoming campaign of the ISL season 2020-21.

The match is set to take place on November 27 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa.

"It's a new challenge, a new adventure and I can't wait to play the first game on November 27. What a great way to start by playing the first game against the rivals," the midfielder told goal.com.

Jacques spent five fruitful seasons with English club Birmingham City before joining the Kolkata giants in the Hero ISL last month.

"I had watched some of the games on TV but I knew that a lot of superstars, who are well respected across the world, had come here to play. For me, it was a challenge for a new adventure in my career. So, I was certainly excited when the offer came," the 33-year-old said.

"While growing up, Robbie Fowler as Head Coach at SC East Bengal was someone that I would look up to in the football world. He had an amazing ability to score any type of goal with both his feet. He is a legend. So, he made it easier for me to come over here and work under such a legend."

—UNI