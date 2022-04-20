Players perform brilliantly at Sports Fest

Meerut (The Hawk): Conflicts between the players were witnessed in the competitions played on the last day of Sports Fest organized in the huge courtyard of IIMT University, Ganganagar. In the open sports tournament, competitions for basketball ball, football, volleyball, badminton and mix double were held.

In the football competition today, the finals took place between Chanda Club and Shield FC. In a thrilling final match, the Chanda club won the match by winning the match 1-0. In the basketball ball girls UP Ballers won the final match by defeating Dehradun Girls. At the same time, in the badminton girls team competition, Subharti University was the winner in the final match between Subharti University and IIMT University. In Badminton Boys, MMH College defeated Subharti University and captured the trophy. Subharti University was the winner and CCS University runner-up in the Mix Double. The final of the Basketball Boys Boys Competition was played between IIMT and Basketball Ball Club Baghpat in which Basketball Ball Club Baghpat won the winning trophy with a brilliant performance.

IIMT Group Chairman Mr. Yogesh Mohanji Gupta congratulated the Physical Education Department of the University for this wonderful event and said that such a program creates healthy body. At the same time, team spirit is also awakened among the youth, which encourages them to achieve life goals.

The winning teams were awarded at the closing ceremony of Sports Fest this evening. On this occasion Dean Physical Education Dr. Amita Bhatnagar, Dean Education Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, Prof. SK Toor, HOD Dr. Bindia Rawat, Sports Officer Dr. Deependra, Dr. Bhanupratap, Dr. KK, Archana Sharma, Upasana, Volleyball Coach Alok, Shubham Yadav, assistant coach Amit Kumar etc. were present.