Players At Sevilla, Almeria Test Positive For COVID-19

Madrid: More positive test results for the coronavirus were confirmed on Wednesday with players from Sevilla and Almeria infected by COVID-19.

Sevilla, who finished La Liga in fourth place, confirmed in a communique that a member of their squad tested positive on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Although the unnamed player is reported to be "asymptomatic and in good health", he has been separated from the rest of the squad and is self-isolating at home.

The club said that its installations are being disinfected and a second round of PCR tests have been carried out on the remaining players.

Sevilla is due to play Roma in the Europa League on August 6. The infected player will be unavailable for that game.

Meanwhile, a player at second-division side Almeria also returned a positive test result, while a second footballer gave "inconclusive" results on recent tests.

Almeria is due to dispute the play-offs for promotion to La Liga, but suspended Wednesday's training session and sent their players home. The club announced they will carry out further tests in the coming days.

The news comes a day after Real Madrid confirmed striker Mariano Diaz is infected by the coronavirus, and thus missing their Champions League visit to Manchester City on August 8.

Meanwhile, second-division side Fuenlabrada, who have now confirmed over 20 positives, remain in quarantine in A Coruna after their game against Deportivo la Coruna was suspended because of the discovery of several cases.

— IANS