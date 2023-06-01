Chandigarh (The Hawk): A plastic waste collection drive was organised on 1st June, 2023 by the Department of Environment Studies, Panjab University, Chandigarh under the leadership of Dr. Rajeev Kumar, Chairperson as a part of the World Environment Day Week from 30th May, 2023 till 5th June, 2023 to spread the mantra of “LIFE- Lifestyle for Environment” introduced by the prime minister Shri Narender Modi in CoP26 to combat climate change. The drive was an initiative to motivate people to decrease the use of non-biodegradable plastic.

Masters Student and research scholars from the Department of Environment Studies and NSS volunteers of the Panjab University enthusiastically participated in this activity. Plastic wastes from various departments of the Panjab University, administrative block and other offices were collected.