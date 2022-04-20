    Menu
    Plantation Drive at Arts Block-II, PU

    April20/ 2022


    Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Departments of Arts Block-2, Panjab University organized a joint tree plantation drive.  Prof. Kirandeep Singh, Department of Education, Prof. Paru Bal Sidhu, Department of  Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology,  Prof. Baijnath Prasad, Department of Hindi, &  Prof. Gurmeet Singh, Dept. of Physical Education were present.  Besides, the Chairpersons, other faculty members, research Scholars and office staff of the respective departments were also present.  A total number of 8 evergreen shrubs and small trees, mainly of crape jasmine (also known as East India raspberry) were planted.

