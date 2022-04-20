Planet Organic India - an initiative towards affordable and healthy lifestyle

New Delhi: Planet Organic India, an organic food brand announces the launch of their e-commerce portal "planetorganic.org.in".

The main aim of the company is to reduce the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides in our farming system. Planet Organic India promotes a healthy lifestyle with the introduction of organic food at economical rates for the customers.

Planet Organic India provides a wide range of FSSAI and ECOCERT certified Organic kitchen essentials such as organic rice, flours, edible oils, spices, dry fruits, pulses etc. The most unique feature of theirs is the Organic Kitchen which comes in 3 different forms: Organic Kitchen Basic, Organic Kitchen Premium and Organic Kitchen Premium+. Their service facilitates you with a list of monthly kitchen essentials- spices, edible oils, pulses, rice, flour etc to support you with your daily needs with the guarantee of chemical free organic products.

Planet Organic Kitchen is a subscription-based service which can be customised according to your monthly needs. The company has a free home delivery service keeping the best interest of its customers in mind.

"If the pandemic has taught us anything then it is the importance of leading a healthy life. We all know the age old saying that 'Health is Wealth' yet in our fast-paced lives we have forgotten this. We, at Planet Organic India wish to change that by putting health first and promote buying of chemical free products affordable and easy," said Praveen Kumar Gupta, Co-founder, Planet Organic India, taking about the launch.

"The company is driven towards the cause of a toxic free environment. We believe sustainable organic farming practices can be the solution and only way forward thereby imagining the greener future tomorrow. We are also working towards empowering women, most of the farmers associated with us are women. Our vision is to make the women farmers to be the leaders of organic farming in India," said Subhalakshmi Tiwari, Director and Co-founder, Planet Organic India.

"LET YOUR HEALTH BE FIRST", is the motto of Planet Organic India. It strongly promotes that Health is priority, and the company aims to provide the people of Delhi-NCR a nutritious life by doorstep delivery of 100 per cent Organic certified products. In addition, company is committed to improve the farmer's income by providing them deserving rates to their organic produce.

Planet Organic India was founded in June 2020 by Subhlakshmi Tiwari, Director and Co-founder and Praveen Kumar Gupta, Co-founder. The company provides a wide range of FSSAI and Ecocert certified Organic products such as organic rice, flours, edible oils, spices, dry fruits, pulses etc.

Planet Organic India offers free home delivery of everyday essential organic food items within 24 hours of placing the order to the people of Delhi-NCR (and will be coming to many more Indian cities).

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)