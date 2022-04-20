Plane with six aboard crashes in Utah, US

Washington: A plane with six people on board has crashed into a residential area in Utah, US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

'A single-engine Piper PA-32 with six people aboard crashed under unknown circumstances into a residential backyard in West Jordan, Utah, Saturday afternoon,' the FAA said in a statement.

Multiple people are injured and three houses have been damaged due to the crash, Fox 13 broadcaster reported.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will look into the accident.

