Plane with Brazilian soccer team crashes in Colombia

Bogota:(AP) An airplane with 72 people on board, including players from a Brazilian soccer team heading to Colombia for a regional tournament final, has crashed on its way to Medellin's international airport.





Medellin's Mayor Federico Gutierrez said that it is possible there are survivors.





"It's a tragedy of huge proportions," Gutierrez told Blu Radio on his way to the site in a mountainous area outside the city where the chartered aircraft is believed to have crashed shortly before midnight local time.





He said ambulances and rescuers were on their way. It is not clear what caused the crash.





Medellin's airport confirmed that the aircraft, which departed from Bolivia, was transporting the Chapecoense soccer team from southern Brazil, which was scheduled to play the Copa Sudamerica finals against Atletico Nacional tomorrow in Medellin.





AP



