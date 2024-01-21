Plane crashed in Afghanistan, not India, refuelled in Gaya: Centre

Government Clarifies: Moroccan-Registered Aircraft Crashes in Afghanistan, Dismissing Indian Carrier Association. Details reveal the air ambulance's journey from Thailand to Moscow with a refueling stop in Gaya.

New Delhi: The Indian government has clarified that the small aircraft that crashed in Afghanistan was not connected to any airline. Contrary, to reports the aircraft identified as a DF 10 (Dassault Falcon) was registered in Morocco not with a carrier.





This particular aircraft was serving as an air ambulance. Was traveling from Thailand to Moscow. During its journey it made a refueling stop at Gaya airport in India. The Ministry of Civil Aviation emphasized that this unfortunate incident did not involve any charter aircraft affiliated with India.





Official sources have revealed that the plane departed from Utapao airport in Thailand and was on an ambulance flight from Gaya, India to Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Its final destination was Zhukovsky International Airport in Moscow.

Reports indicate that the crash occurred in an area near Zebak district in Badakhshan province, Afghanistan. Local authorities have dispatched a rescue team to investigate the incident.





According to officials it has been disclosed that the aircraft belonged to Athletic Group LLC and a private individual. Russian civil aviation authorities reported that communication, with the plane ceased and it disappeared from radar screens.



Initial reports, from Tolo News, a television network in Afghanistan mistakenly indicated that the crash involved a passenger plane. However the governments clarification has confirmed that the aircraft is registered under nationality clearing up any uncertainty regarding its origin. The investigation, into this incident is still ongoing and further information is anticipated to be revealed in the days.

