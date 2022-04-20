Plane carrying 83 crashes in Taliban-held Afghanistan area

Kabul: A Boeing jet belonging to state-owned Ariana Afghan Airlines caught fire and crashed in central Ghazni province in Afghanistan on Monday, a media report quoted officials.

The passenger plane had 83 people on board when it crashed due to technical reasons, Mail Online report quoted officials on the incident. There was no information as yet on the casualties.

Arif Noori, a spokesman for provincial governor''s office in Ghazni city, said: "A Boeing plane belonging to the Ariana Afghan Airline crashed in Sado Khel area of Deh Yak district of Ghazni province around 1.10pm (local time)."

The crash site was around around 130km south west of Kabul and reported to be under Taliban control.

--IANS