Plan Released For Development Of Israel's Haifa Bay

Tel Aviv: The Israeli Prime Minister's Office published on Thursday the strategic work plan for the development of the Haifa Bay. The area was polluted over the years from the operations of local factories and refineries.

The target year for the energy sector to prepare for the cessation of petrochemical industry activity in the area is 2029.

Professor Avi Simhon, Chairman of the Steering Committee of the Strategic Plan for the Development of Haifa Bay and Head of the National Economic Council at the Prime Minister's Office said the plan will lead to the establishment of a "large and strong" metropolis in the north of the country which in the future will be able to equal the attraction of Gush Dan (the greater Tel Aviv area). "This will change the image of the country and affect the development of the entire north," he said. "We are determined to lead this move as quickly and efficiently as possible, and are working together with all the government ministries that are partners in the plan even advance the timetables for the preparation of the energy sector," he added. After the completion of the construction and conversion of the infrastructure, the State of Israel will be prepared to stop the operation of the Bezan refinery in Haifa Bay, without harming the continuity of the functioning of the Israeli energy economy. —ANI