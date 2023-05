Placing older players on the field MS Dhoni's biggest challenge: Sanjay Bangar

New Delh: MS Dhoni's biggest challenge would be how he handles the older players in the Chennai Super Kings squad in the field, according to former India batsman Sanjay Bangar. CSK have in recent years been known for their tendency to field players who are in the twilight years of their career and yet remaining one of the toughest teams to beat in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"MSD as a captain, I know has a lot of experience, he has other experienced players as well, but how will he adjust these experienced players on field is what I am eager to watch," said Bangar on the Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

Bangar said that he doesn't expect the 39-year-old former India captain to be facing problems in other departments of the game.

"I do not think there will be any challenges he will face during batting or bowling with respect to these experienced players. The most challenging aspect will be considering the T20 format is based on athleticism and fielding plays a vital role in this format, how will he manage his senior players placing them on the field. I think this will be the most challenging part as a captain for him," he said.

