Placement meet organized in I.P.S. College, Roorkee; Excellent performance by students

Roorkee: I.P.S. College, located on Sohalpur road, Kaliyar organized an event on Tuesday to pay regards and to wish good luck to all the students who scored placements. Professor Dr. D.B.Goyal, a member of board of Governor, IIT Guwahati, performed the opening ceremony as chief guest. On this occasion the Director General of the college Prof. Dr. Kamlesh Chandra said that the placement meet was organized on 21 May in which our students showed an excellent performance.



