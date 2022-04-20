Placement meet organized in I.P.S. College, Roorkee; Excellent performance by students

Roorkee: I.P.S. College, located on Sohalpur road, Kaliyar organized an event on Tuesday to pay regards and to wish good luck to all the students who scored placements. Professor Dr. D.B.Goyal, a member of board of Governor, IIT Guwahati, performed the opening ceremony as chief guest. On this occasion the Director General of the college Prof. Dr. Kamlesh Chandra said that the placement meet was organized on 21 May in which our students showed an excellent performance.
A number of students from various otheer Institutions also participated in the meet. Prof. Dr. Kamlesh Chandra also stated that student's success lies in their hardwork and to add up to it our Institution has provided various field visits which includes Mechanical Engineering workshop and Central Library I.I.T. Roorkee, R.J. Industrial Corporation Ramnagar, B.H.E.L. Ranipur Haridwar, Up Karagar Ramnagar, Civil Court Roorkee, and Civil Court Laksar. Institute Director Vivek Sharma respectfully addressed all the distinguished people and students present during the event. The Principal as well wished all the students of a bright future. The Principal Ajay Bansal, Ankur Sharma, Richa Sharma were present in the event.