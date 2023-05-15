Placement Drive At The School Of Communication Studies, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Chandigarh:School of Communication Studies, Panjab University, Chandigarh commenced its Campus Placement Drive in the month of May and the students have bagged several job offers from media organizations including Advertising, Public Relations, Corporate Communications besides Print and Electronic Media. Dr. Bhavneet Bhatti, Chairperson, School of Communication Studies, informed that five students form the SCS have been placed with the Trident Group under the profile of Corporate Communications with a 12 LPA package. She further informed that Mr. Rajinder Gupta, Chairman, Trident Group visited SCS and interacted with faculty members and students during the Placement Drive.

The successful completion of the placement drive highlighted a rigorous process of 3-round interviews and group discussion. Farheen Sheikh, Raghav, Sakshi Chauhan, Susnato Sengupta, and Simarjot Kaur are meritorious students of the School of Communication Studies who bagged the offer. Five more students have bagged an offer from Fuzion PR PVT Ltd as senior PR executives. Many students have qualified to last round of interviews with companies like JWT, TV 18 to name a few.