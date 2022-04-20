PL players will be allowed Floyd justice messages: English FA

London: English Premier League footballers will be able to show solidarity with George Floyd during games, the FA said in a statement as quoted by Sky Sports.

Floyd, aged 46, died last week shortly after Derek Chauvin, a police officer, held him down with a knee on his neck though he repeatedly pleaded, "I can't breathe," and "please, I can't breathe". Floyd's death has caused a nationwide protest in the US.

"The FA strongly condemns discrimination of any kind and has endeavoured to ensure that football in England is both diverse and inclusive in recent years," the FA statement read as quoted by skysports.com.

"Where any behaviours or gestures on the pitch that may constitute a breach of the laws of the game have to be assessed, they would be reviewed on a case-by-case basis with a common-sense approach and understanding of their context.

"The power of football can break down barriers across communities and we remain deeply committed to removing all forms of discrimination from across the game we all love."

The entire Liverpool squad took a knee at the centre circle at Anfield, in a picture shared by 'The Reds' on their Twitter handle.

Footballers around the world are taking a stand and voicing their anger following the death of Floyd. The movement has picked up pace with the coming together of such high-profile individuals.

Source: IANS