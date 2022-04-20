PL clubs Watford, Burnley confirm positive COVID-19 tests

London: There is one player and two staff workers at Watford besides Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan who are among the six people found postive for coronavirus in tests conducted by the English Premier League.

Burnley said Woan was "asymptomatic" and "currently safe and well at home", reports BBC Sport.

"He will remain in close communication with club personnel regarding his re-engagement in training once he is clear of the virus," the club added.

There were as many as six positive tests for coronavirus across three Premier League clubs on Sunday and Monday, the league said in a statement on their official website on Tuesday.

"The Premier League can today confirm that, on Sunday 17 May and Monday 18 May, 748 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19.

"Of these, six have tested positive from three clubs," the statement read.

"Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days.

"The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and oversight.

"No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the Premier League due to legal and operational requirements," it further said.

The Premier League plans to restart in June after games were stopped due to the global pandemic. The clubs have returned to training in small groups since Tuesday.

--IANS