Piyush Goyal visits Tesla's California facility, says US electric car maker to double Indian component imports

California [US]: Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Monday (local time) visited Tesla's manufacturing facility in California's Fremont and said that the US electric car maker is on its way to double its components imports from India.



Goyal stressed that he is proud to see the growing importance of auto component suppliers from India in the Tesla EV supply chain.

He said that he missed meeting Tesla CEO Elon Musk and wished him a speedy recovery. He said that he is "delighted" to see Indian engineers and finance professionals working in senior positions and contributing to Tesla's journey to transform mobility.

Taking to social media app X, Goyal stated, "Visited @Tesla 's state of the art manufacturing facility at Fremont, California. Extremely delighted to see talented Indian engineers & finance professionals working at Senior positions and contributing to Tesla's remarkable journey to transform mobility. Also proud to see the growing importance of Auto component suppliers from India in the Tesla EV supply chain. It is on its way to double its components imports from India. Missed Mr @ElonMusk's magnetic presence and I wish him a speedy recovery."



Goyal, who is on a visit to the United States from November 13 to 16, arrived in San Francisco Monday morning (local time), will participate in the third in-person Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) Ministerial meeting from November 13-14, 2023. During his visit, he will also attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in San Francisco.





Just shortly upon arrival in the US, Goyal met with Singapore's Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong. The two leaders discussed ways to accelerate cooperation across sectors to further deepen economic partnership between India and Singapore.



Taking to X, Goyal stated, "Met H.E. Gan Kim Yong, Minister of Trade & Industry, Singapore, and discussed ways to accelerate cooperation across sectors to further deepen our economic partnership."

—ANI