Piyush Goyal Slams Riteish Deshmukh Again

Varanasi: Allegations and counter-allegations flew back and forth as Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh and Union Minister Piyush Goyal hit out at each other over the claim made by the central government leader that the actor's father, the former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh was only concerned about getting his son a role during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. "I saw Riteish Deshmukh's tweet, he said that he went to the place the next day when the incident. I agree with it, but it was horrible since he went with a film producer. Nobody was allowed to enter the high-security area, but he got permission because he was the chief minister's son. The intentions behind their visit became apparent when a movie came out in 2013. Because it was the CM's doing he had to resign, the people never forgave him for that," Goyal said talking to reporters here. Earlier, Riteish had taken to Twitter to reply to the accusations levied by Goyal on him and his father, who passed away in 2012. Goyal went on to say that the movie got made in 2013 but Riteish had probably not taken a role in the movie due to fear of backlash from the people. Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday referred to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and said that the then Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh was only concerned about getting his child a film role even as the city was under attacks.