Piyush Flags Off Tanakpur-Delhi-Tanakpur Purnagiri Jan Shatabdi Express

New Delhi: The Union Minister of Railways, Commerce & Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Shri Piyush Goyal flagged off Tanakpur-Delhi Jn. Special train through video conferencing today along with Union Education Minister, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and other dignitaries present at the event site.

Speaking on the occasion, Hon'ble Minister Shri Piyush Goyal said that the introduction of new modern, safe, LHB coach Purnagiri Janshatabdi train, will boost tourism and connectivity in the region. The Minister also informed that electrification of Pilibhit- Delhi route was already complete, Tanakpur- Pilibhit route is also complete, only CRS inspection is awaited, soon the entire route (Tanakpur- Delhi) will be fully electrified. He also talked about various Railway projects currently being executed in the State of Uttarakhand. The budget allocations of Rail Projects have been increased manifold. Uttarakhand is witnessing a new wave of development.

The train will connect Tanakpur with National Capital & bring socio economic development in the region. Pilgrims visiting Purnagiri temple shall be benefitted with improved connectivity.

About the Train:

The Train no. 05325 Tanakpur-Delhi Purnagiri Jan Shatabdi Express Daily Special train shall depart from Tanakpur at 11.25 hrs and shall reach Delhi Jn. at 21.35 hrs.

The Train no. 05326 Delhi Jn.- Tanakpur Purnagiri Jan Shatabdi Express train shall depart from Delhi at 06.10 hrs and shall reach Tanakpur at 16.10 hrs.

This train will have total 12 LHB Coaches which includes 2 AC Chaircar, 08 Chair Car coaches & two Generator coaches. It shall have stoppages at Banbasa, Khatima, Pilibhit, Izzatnagar, Bareilly City, Bareilly Jn, Visharatganj, Aaonla, Karengi, Daftara, Asafpur, Chandausi, Raja Ka Sahaspur, Moradabad, Amroha, Gajraula, Garh Mukteshwar, Simbhauli, Hapur, Pilakhua, Ghaziabad, Sahibabad, Delhi Shahdara enroute in both directions.

Today, this train is being run as "Inaugural Special Train". —PIB