Pithoragarh's Naini Saini Airport Takes Flight with Grand Inauguration

Pithoragarh Soars to New Heights with Inauguration of Naini Saini Airport and Pithoragarh-Dehradun-Pantnagar Air Service.

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand): In an event Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami officially launched the Pithoragarh Dehradun Pantnagar air service marking a significant milestone. The inauguration ceremony was filled with enthusiasm, including Chhaliya dance performances to warmly welcome the Chief Minister. Starting from February 2nd flights will operate regularly on this route every Monday, Tuesday and Friday.





During his address to the gathering Chief Minister Dhami expressed satisfaction that the standing demands of the region have finally been fulfilled. He emphasized the dedication of the state government towards development efforts and highlighted that extensive formalities were navigated through to commence this service. Dhami extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for their support.





The Chief Minister emphasized that this air service will significantly enhance travel convenience to Kailash, Om Parvat and Jageshwar temples while promoting tourism growth trade opportunities and employment in the region. Dhami assured that efforts will be made to ensure operation of the aircraft while also revealing plans for introducing a 42 seater aircraft service to Hindon in the near future. The airline service was virtually inaugurated by Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Speaking at the ceremony Scindia acknowledged his connection with Uttarakhand after spending five years there and praised Chief Minister Dhami for his pivotal role, in making this initiative a reality.



Scindia highly praised Dhamis unwavering dedication to completing tasks that he takes on. He also revealed that Dhami has persistently advocated for the air service for the past year and a half.





Considerable progress has been made in Pantnagar, Pithoragarh. The establishment of 13 helipads as part of the UDAN scheme in Uttarakhand. Currently nine helipads are already operational with plans to activate five in Bageshwar, Champawat, Munsiyari and Lacedown. It is worth noting that a total of 40 routes have been put into operation under the UDAN scheme. The ceremony was graced by esteemed individuals including MP Ajay Tamta, MLA Mayukh Mehar, Minister of State, for Status Ganesh Bhandari, Vice President of Fly Big Company Rajeev Sharma, BJP District President Girish Joshi and DM Reena Joshi.



—Prem Prakash Upadhyay