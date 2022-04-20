Piped Drinking Water For All Local Bodies In UP

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government announced on Wednesday that the government was committed to providing piped drinking water facilities to all the local bodies in the state by providing 135 litres a day per person in one year's time.

Replying to a question from Samajwadi Party member Sanjay Garg in the state Assembly, urban development minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said all the 16 nagar nigams, 198 nagar palikas and 419 of the total 438 nagar panchayats have piped drinking water supply system.

Of the remaining 19 nagar panchayats, drinking water was being made available through handpumps.

The minister said 15 nagar nigams, 39 nagar palikas and three nagar panchayats have sewerage system. He also stated that the government was seriously thinking of improving waste management system by setting up a power plant where waste would be used as a fuel. In response to another question, deputy chief minister and PWD minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that till November, 84,000 kilometres of roads in the state had been made pothole-free.

Replying to a question from Samajwadi Party member Nitin Agarwal, the minister said there was no dearth of funds and now the state will have good roads.

Sugarcane development minister Suresh Rana said the government of the 10 sugar mills that were shut down in the state, two had been made operational.

He said Pipraich sugar mill in Gorakhpur and Munderwa in Basti have started crushing this season.

He announced that all the sugar mills would be reopened and start crushing in a phased manner.



