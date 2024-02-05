Ping-Pong This! West Bengal politics

Ping-Pong This! If not, how come a "nit-wit", "itsy-bitsy", "tid-bit", "humpty dumpty" dare give out a mere dole as sheer alm in the form of couple of seats to the Congress in West Bengal under the pretext of near-'0', near-to-be-defunct I.N.D.I.A. alliance at a time when the Congress is going for a 3rd Front with "Behenji" Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party etc and severing all links with "BJP-NDA-tacitly-aligned Trinamul Congress" and others like...Nitish Kumar, the main / original initiator of the I.N.D.I.A. deserted it long back any way and re-aligned with the BJP + NDA as before. He of course has not lambasted the Congress in any way. But it is not so with Mamata-Deedee. She, enraged with the Congress-Left Front tie-up despite her inherent enmity with the latter, chose to 'insult' the Congress as described above. But, its 'couldn't care least for her' for the Congress. Its abs OK with the Left Front which is back in to mass-reckoning as in the '70s, '80s, '90s and even in 2000, 2001, 2002 all throughout the state. Ta-Ta thus Mamata...Ping-Pong This + Tit For Tat, comment senior idealogues of many hues.

—Soumitra Bose