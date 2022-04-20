Pinarayi Vijayan sworn-in as Kerala CM for 2nd time

Thiruvananthapuram: Communist Party of India-Marxist veteran Pinarayi Vijayan, who led the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to an unprecedented consecutive victory in the April 6 assembly polls, on Thursday took oath as chief minister of Kerala for the second time along with 20 ministers.





Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office to 77-year-old Vijayan and ministers in a low-key function at the Central Stadium here, which was held completely in accordance with the COVID protocol.

Congratulating Vijayan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: 'Congratulations to Shri @vijayanpinarayi Ji on taking oath as CM and commencing his second term in office.'

It is the Marxist veteran's second stint in the top office.



While 15 ministers including the chief minister took oath in the name of the Indian Constitution, five took it in the name of God.

Representative of the Indian National League in the CPI(M)-led ministry, Ahamed Devarkovil, took oath in the name of Allah.

The ceremony began after the Governor reached the venue at 3.30 pm and concluded at 4.50 pm.

Opposition Congress-United Democratic Front leaders skipped the function in view of the COVID-19 spread.

Ahead of the swearing-in, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala telephoned Vijayan to congratulate him over the formation of the new ministry.





He informed Vijayan that the UDF representatives will watch the ceremony virtually in view of the spread of coronavirus.



The Kerala high court on Wednesday directed the government to restrict the number of participants at the function in view of the pandemic.

CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury, senior party politburo members, Communist Party of India state secretary Kanam Rajendran and leaders of various religious and caste organisations attended the function.

Besides LDF workers, family members of MLAs also watched the function on TV considering the court directive that the ceremony can be viewed from the residence of the respective MLAs.



An online musical fete featuring 54 singers, chronicling Kerala's achievements during the rule of various Left governments in the state since its formation, greeted the dignitaries at the venue.



Noted singers including K J Yesudas, Hariharan, Sankar Mahadevan, Amjad Ali Khan, P Jayachandran, K S Chitra, Sujatha, and M G Sreekumar, besides music composer A R Rahman and actor Mohan Lal participated in the programme titled 'Nava Kerala Githanjali'.

— PTI



