Pilibhit: 65-year-old man booked on rape charge

Pilibhit (UP): A 65-year-old man has been booked for allegedly raping two sisters at a village here, police said on Friday.

An FIR was lodged against Satnaam Singh (65) on the charge of rape on Thursday after a probe into it by Circle Officer Pramod Kumar, Superintendent of Police Jai Prakash said.

The two girls, aged 15 and 13, worked at Singh''s place and were allegedly raped by him for a year, police said.

The victims' family alleged that they have trying to lodge a complaint in this regard for the past one month but police did not listen to them.

They approached officials at Puranpur tehsil and informed them about it after which an FIR was registered on Thursday.

The SP said a probe has also be ordered against the area SHO for not taking the case seriously.

The SP said in their complaint, the girls'' family did not give any date of the incident and alleged that they were being raped for the past year.

A detailed probe into the matter is on, the SP said. —PTI



