Pilibhit Tiger Reserve Gets Global Award For Doubling Tiger Population

Pilibhit: The Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR) has bagged international award TX2 for doubling the number of tigers in the past four years.



The number of tigers in the reserve area has gone up to 65 from 25 in the period of just four years, Deputy Director of PTR Naveen Khandelwal said on Wednesday.

The award was virtually presented to the state's principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife) bringing honour to the entire state's forest department, Mr Khandelwal said, adding that Union Minister for Forest Prakash Javdekar has also congratulated the PTR for the award.

The area was declared a tiger reserve on June 14, 2014 after which the work on conservation of tigers had started here.



The United Nations Development Program, Global Tiger Forum and International Union for Conservation of Nature organised a virtual programme in Delhi recently bestowing the top position to the PTR.



Mr Khandelwal said these organisations monitor the efforts being made for tiger protection.

The organisations assessed the work of all the 13 tiger range countries and found that the number of tigers in India's Pilibhit reserve has increased at the fastest pace, Mr Khandelwal added.

