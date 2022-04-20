PIL On Manipulation Of Land Records: Hc Issues Notices To Mayawati

Allahbad: The Allahabad High Court today issued notices to BSP supremo Mayawati and her father and brother on a PIL alleging "manipulation" of land records in their native village while she was the UP Chief Minister.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice D B Bhosle and Justice Yashant Verma passed the order on the PIL of social worker Sandeep Bhati, who had alleged that in Badalpur village of Gautam Buddh Nagar district, a large tract of agricultural land, spread over an area of 47,433 square metres, had been declared as "abadi"(residential/non-agricultural).

The petitioner has alleged that this was done with a view to changing the land use so that sale of the plot, in part or whole, could fetch a huge sum to the owners.

The village falls in the vicinity of Greater Noida and the petitioner has impleaded Mayawati, her father RPT father Prabhu Dayal and brother RPT brother Anand Kumar as parties in the PIL.

The court, while issuing notices to the respondents, directed the registry to club the PIL with another pending petition, wherein similar allegations have been made, and list the matter for further hearing.