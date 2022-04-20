PIL in Gujarat HC seeking ban on kite flying on Uttarayan

Gandhinagar: A PIL has been filed in the Gujarat High Court seeking direction on prohibition of kite flying in the entire state during the upcoming Uttarayan or Makarsankranti that falls around mid-January.

The high court has asked the government lawyer to take instructions from the government and have scheduled the next hearing in the next week.

Maulik Mankad, representing the Animal Welfare Foundation Gandhinagar has filed the PIL seeking prohibition on sale of kites and threads as it leads to large gatherings during Uttarayan.

The foundation through the PIL, wants a complete ban imposed on gatherings at one place from January 9 to 17.

The PIL says that people also gather to get the kite threads coated with glass from street vendors. The PIL pointed out that people celebrate the festival with friends and families which raises the risk of Coronavirus infection.

It also warned that vendors of kites and threads could become superspreaders of COVID-19 in the present situation. He also argued that those involved in coating the kite thread could become superspreaders of the virus.

The PIL submitted before the court that enforcement of police patrolling and drone surveillance is required during Uttaryan to enforce Covid safety guidelines, including masks, social distancing among others.

It sought directions from the court to impose a ban on gatherings of more than 4 people at one place, be it on terraces, footpaths, or on-roads for kite flying.

It added that medical and paramedical staff have already been working hard to battle Covid for the past nine months. The unrestricted celebration will further add to the workload of medical and paramedical staff.

Uttarayan or the Makarsankranti, falls on January 14 and 15 which is a Thursday and Friday this time, respectively. This, coupled with the weekend will see people eager to extend the celebration. Gujarat has seen a huge spike in Coronavirus cases post-Diwali, which is now coming under control after over a month.

The Gujarat government has already decided to cancel its annual International Kite Festival that is held every year during Uttarayan.

The high court has ordered to attach the PIL with the suo moto petition on Covid-19 and lockdown, which is scheduled for the hearing on January 8.

The high court has also sought a reply from the Gujarat government on the matter.

—IANS